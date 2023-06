BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old girl who is believed to have run away from home on Monday.

Samantha Serma was last seen in the 3000 block of Bessemer Road near the U-Haul storage building on Tuesday. She is 5’11”, weighs 250 pounds and has brown hair.

If you know of Serma’s whereabouts, please contact BPD’s special victims Det. Jackson at (205) 297-8435 or 205-569-5367. You can also dial 911 or call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.