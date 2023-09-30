BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are searching for a runaway 12-year-old boy Saturday night.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, Gabriel Surrett was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of 49th Court North. Surrett stands at 5-foot, weighs 80 pounds and has brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, black Crocs and a pink shirt with a flower design. Anyone who has information on Surrett’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.