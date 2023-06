BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl who has been missing for five days.

Darlasha Burton, 16, was last seen when she went to school Friday at Huffman High School. She was wearing white jogging pants with black polka dots, a light color shirt and white Air Force Ones. She is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

If you know her whereabouts, please dial 911 or contact the BPD Special Victims Unit at (205) 297-8460.