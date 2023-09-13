BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing teen girl from Birmingham.

Terricka Hartley, 15, was last seen on Tuesday before going to school. Hartley was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and black Nike shoes. Hartley is 5’3” and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Hartley is asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Unit Detective. D. Jackson at 205-297-8435 or 205-569-5367.

Additional information on this investigation should be reported to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.