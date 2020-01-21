Birmingham police searching for missing senior last seen on 18th Street SW

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department detectives are searching for missing senior, Jimmie Lee Terry, 79, of Birmingham, Alabama.

Terry was last seen on the 1400 block of 18th Street Southwest on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Key information to help locate Terry:

He was reported missing by family members after he left home driving in his maroon F-150 XL and did not return.

The tag number of his vehicle is 1BK9425.

According to Birmingham police, Terry was diagnosed with dementia.

Terry is 5’5″ and approximately 160 lbs.

Terry was last seen wearing blue jeans, a striped brown shirt, a black ball cap and moccasin shoes.

Next steps

If anyone has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Jimmie Lee Terry, they are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8413 or call 911.

If anyone has additional information on this investigation, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Media Release 14 pic.twitter.com/kbNfSb9pLi — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) January 21, 2020

