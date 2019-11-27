UPDATE: Birmingham police locate missing man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (9:19 a.m.) Birmingham police report that detectives have located missing person Santos Nazzorro McCurdy.
His welfare has been verified.
Original Story: The Birmingham police are searching for missing man Santos Nazzorro McCurdy, 62, of Birmingham, Alabama.
McCurdy was last seen just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after leaving #19 52nd Street North. He is known to frequent the west side of Birmingham.
Police state that McCurdy suffers from a “schizoaffective disorder of the bipolar type.”
How to identify McCurdy
- He is 6’0″ and weighs roughly 150 pounds
- He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve, peach-colored shirt, a black vest and black dress pants
Next steps
Birmingham police ask that if anyone has information about McCurdy’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the police department at 205-254-1757 or call 911. If anyone has any additional information, they can call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.
