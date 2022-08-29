BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a man who went missing in Birmingham last week.

Anthony Lewis Sherrod, 58, was last seen in the 4800 block of Court V on Aug. 23 at approximately 9 a.m. He was reportedly wearing black jogging pants, a black T-shirt and red high-top shoes. He also is reported to have a limp and walks with a cane.

Anyone with information on Sherrod’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victim’s Section at 205-297-8413.