BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is requesting help from the public to locate a missing man.

Cory Davidson, 41, was last seen Saturday driving a silver Nissan Altima traveling in an unknown direction. He is 6 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 216 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with any information on Davidson’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD’s Special Victims Unit Detective D. Jackson at 205-328-9311. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 and remain anonymous.