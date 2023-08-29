BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

Shiv Jayendra Patel, 23, was last heard from on Tuesday. He is five feet eleven inches tall and weighs 230 to 240 pounds. It is unknown what clothes he was wearing when he disappeared.

According to BPD, his family does not know where he may be traveling to. He is diagnosed with a mental illness and could be driving a Gray 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Anyone with information on Forrell’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective K. Finley with BPD’s Special Victims Unit at 205-297-8445 or 205-569-8325. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 and remain anonymous.