BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

Jason Michael Cameron, 43, was last seen on Friday at the Firehouse Ministries Shelter on 2nd Avenue North. He was seen leaving the location on foot and heading in an unknown direction.

Cameron is described as being 5’10″ and weighing 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. According to BPD, he is mentally ill.

Anyone who has information regarding Cameron’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Z. Pitts with BPD’s Special Victims Section at 205-834-5899. You can also dial Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 and remain anonymous.