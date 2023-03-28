BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing for over two months.

Steven Randolph, 37, was last seen Jan. 15. Birmingham Police Department detectives are now conducting a missing person investigation. According to the BPD, he is a white male, 5’10”, and 120 pounds.

There is no description for what he was wearing at the time he went missing, but Randolph was last seen around the 5400 block of Lewisburg Street on foot heading in an unknown direction.

If you have any additional information regarding the whereabouts of Steven Randolph, contact BPD Special Victims Section Det. Jackson at 205-297-8435.