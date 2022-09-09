BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are asking the public for helping to find a missing man last seen a week and a half ago.

Alma Toler Gunter, 29, was last seen at the Greyhound bus station on 1801 Morris Avenue between the hours of 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Aug. 31. He planned to travel to Idaho to visit family but never arrived.

He was seen wearing a brown and black plaid jacket, black dickie pants and a new pair of blue tennis shoes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. According to BPD, Gunter also has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

If you have any information in regards to his whereabouts or additional information, contact Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777 or 911.