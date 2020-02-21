Birmingham police searching for missing elder last seen at Shell gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for missing senior Annie Brooks Peake, 75, of Birmingham.

Peake was last seen at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Shell Gas station located at 1901 33rd Avenue North. According to police, a neighbor by the store saw Peake standing in the rain and staring into the sky. The neighbor was planning to take Peake home after shopping in the store, but upon leaving, they were unable to find her.

Peake was reportedly diagnosed with dementia and schizophrenia. It is unknown if she has been taking her medications.

Birmingham police ask that if anyone has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Annie Brooke Peake, to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8435 or call 911.

Annie Brooks Peake

Informants can also contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

How to identify Annie Brooks Peake

Age:75

Gender: Female

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 142 lbs.

Last seen outfit: Burnt-orange dress, black jacket and black shoes

LATEST POSTS