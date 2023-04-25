BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s assistance finding a missing 73-year-old woman.

Police said Catherine Nealy Turner was last seen on April 24 around 7:50 p.m. at the Piggly Wiggly in Bessemer. Turner may be driving a cream 2012 Buick Lacrosse with an Alabama tag reading 1A0RUNW.

Turner is described as 5’4″ and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Turner was last seen wearing a short sleeve shirt and gold pants and may suffer from a condition that impacts her judgement.

Anyone with information regarding Turner’s whereabouts is asked to call Birmingham Police at (205) 254-0800.