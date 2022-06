BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 67-year-old man.

Police said Anthony Sherrod was last seen on June 20 at his home on Court V. Sherrod uses a cane to walk and suffers from a cognitive disorder that may impair his judgement.

He is described as being 6’1″ tall and 185 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Sherrod’s whereabouts is asked to contact the BPD at 205-297-8445.