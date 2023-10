BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a 42-year-old missing man who was reportedly last seen Sept. 26.

According to BPD, Donald Cash was last seen by a loved one in west Birmingham. At that time, he was wearing black pants, a black shirt, a black hat and brown boots. Cash stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 275 pounds.

Anyone who has information on Cash’s whereabouts is urged to call 911, the BPD at 205-328-9311 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.