BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing child.

According to BPD, 4-year-old Kamari Nelson was last seen at Children’s Hospital with her biological mother on Monday. The mother reportedly doesn’t have custody at this time and is possibly driving a black Ford Expedition with the tag reading JGS532 or a white Chrysler Sebring.

Kamari was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt with a silver heart in the middle, gray leggings, pink, purple and white cheetah pattern coat and black tennis shoes with white trim.

If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-328-9311.