BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a 39-year-old man who went missing last week.

Randy Scott was last seen on Oct. 1, according to the department. Scott’s family reported he was traveling to Tennessee for a job, but has not been heard from in days and the family can’t reach him on the phone.

Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or Det. Moseley in the BPD’s Special Victims Section at 205-705-9786.