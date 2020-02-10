Birmingham police searching for missing 18-year-old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for missing man Sean Caribe Avant of Birmingham, Alabama.

The 18-year-old was last seen Thursday, Feb.6 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Avant was reported missing by family members after he did not return home.

He was reported to have been in a car with a friend and dropped off at an unknown location.

Sean Caribe Avant Jr. Courtesy of Birmingham Police Department

How to identify Avant:

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 130 lbs.

Last seen outfit: black jeans, a gray hoodie with a tiger on the front, yellow and white Jordan shoes

Important note: According to Birmingham Police, Avant is known to be active on social media, but has been inactive since his disappearance.

Next Steps:

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Sean Caribe Avant Jr., they are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8434 or call 911.

If anyone has information that pertains to this investigation, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stopper at 205-254-7777.

