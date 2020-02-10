BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for missing man Sean Caribe Avant of Birmingham, Alabama.
The 18-year-old was last seen Thursday, Feb.6 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Avant was reported missing by family members after he did not return home.
He was reported to have been in a car with a friend and dropped off at an unknown location.
How to identify Avant:
- Height: 5’3″
- Weight: 130 lbs.
- Last seen outfit: black jeans, a gray hoodie with a tiger on the front, yellow and white Jordan shoes
Important note: According to Birmingham Police, Avant is known to be active on social media, but has been inactive since his disappearance.
Next Steps:
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Sean Caribe Avant Jr., they are encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8434 or call 911.
If anyone has information that pertains to this investigation, they are encouraged to contact Crime Stopper at 205-254-7777.
LATEST POSTS
- Birmingham police searching for missing 18-year-old
- DHS cuts New Yorkers off from ‘trusted traveler’ programs
- US charges 4 Chinese military hackers in Equifax breach
- Doubts persist for Dem voters about female nominee in 2020
- Jones wins crash-fest at Daytona to open NASCAR season