BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate a missing teenager last seen Friday.

According to BPD, Danayjah Ward, 16, was last seen in the 4700 to 4800 block of Court R on Feb. 3. She is described as being 5’4″, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and green and black braids. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and grey pants.

If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-297-8413.