BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is currently searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to BPD, Zonyae Diltz has not been or heard from since Sunday. She stands at 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Diltz’s whereabouts is urged to call the BPD at 205-328-9311