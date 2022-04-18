BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Sunday.

Adrian Lloyd, 13, was last seen in the 2000 block of 18th Street SW in Birmingham at 2:40 p.m. Sunday. Lloyd was seen wearing blue jeans, a red short sleeve shirt with the word “Alabama” written on it, as well as red shoes.

According to the BPD, Lloyd has been a frequent runaway and suffers from a mental condition that affects both his judgment and behavior. Lloyd is 5’8″ and weighs between 120 and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Lloyd’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.