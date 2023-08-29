UPDATE: Sgt. LaQuitta Wade with BPD confirmed that Forrell Lawson was found safe Tuesday evening.

Original: Birmingham Police searching for missing 12-year-old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a missing 12-year-old boy.

Forrell Lawson was last seen on Tuesday leaving the Children’s Village Group Home at 2001 18th Street SW on foot. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, blue jeans, and multi-colored shoes. He is five feet tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on Forrell’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Z. Pitts, Jr. with BPD’s Special Victims Section at 205-834-5899. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 and remain anonymous.