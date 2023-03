BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man missing since January.

According to police, 37-year-old Steven Randolph was last seen on January 15 around the 5400 block of Lewisburg Street.

Randolph is described as 5’10” and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Randolph is asked to contact Birmingham Police at 205-296-8435.