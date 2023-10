BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on September 30.

According to BPD, Sebastian Deonta Ross, 44, was last seen September 30 in the Roebuck area wearing a t-shirt and jeans. He is described as being 5’0″, weighing between 125 and 140 pounds.

If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-7777.