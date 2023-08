BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reported Tuesday that it is searching for a missing 64-year-old man.

Otis Craig Jr. has not been seen or heard from since July 2023. BPD said Craig Jr. usually checks in with a family member.

His last known location is the 900 block of 8th Street SW.

Craig Jr. is 6 foot and weighs 187 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact BPD at 205-328-9311.