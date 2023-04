BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing man who was last seen Friday morning.

According to BPD, Jairus Boston, 28, was last seen in the 1400 block of 5th Avenue North on Friday at around 11:45 a.m. He is described as being 5’10”, 195 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black hat and khaki/grey pants.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.