BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man who was last seen in October.

27-year-old Tyreek Copeland is last reported to be seen in the 2000 block of 26th Avenue North on October 15, 2023.

Copeland is 5′ 8″ and 200 pounds. The BPD said it is unknown what he was last wearing.

BPD said it was not given any information that suggests Copeland suffers from any medical or mental condition(s).

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact BPD at 205-328-9311.