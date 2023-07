BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is currently searching for a 12-year-old girl who is believed to be a runaway.

Adrian Gray was last seen in the 6800 block of Frankfort Avenue on July 3. She is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds and has black hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please dial 911 or call BPD Detective Price at (205) 254-1757.