BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Corey Cole Jr has been found safe.

The Birmingham Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding an 11-year-old runaway.

According to BPD, Corey Cole Jr. was last seen in the 2900 block of 22nd PIace West on Monday. He’s five feet tall and was last seen wearing a red shirt with a white logo, checkered blue and white pants and black shark-style slides.

If you have any information, contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.