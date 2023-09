BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is currently searching for an 11-year-old boy who’s believed to have run away from home.

Kaiden Williams was last seen in the 4600 block of Terrace Street at around 6 p.m. Thursday. He was wearing a black anime shirt with denim shorts. He is five feet tall and weighs around 95 pounds. He has dreaded hair with blonde tips.

Those with information on Kaiden’s whereabouts are asked to call BPD at 205-328-9311 or dial 911.