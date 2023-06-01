BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a missing 31-year-old woman who was last seen Wednesday that it considers to be in danger.

According to the BPD, Jermiera Ivory Fowler was in the 500 block of 41st North at 4 p.m. Wednesday. She has not been seen or heard from since leaving to meet someone to complete a purchase from Facebook Market Place.

Fowler is 5-foot-6, weighs 250 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She is possibly wearing a black dress and black sneakers. Fowler’s hair is shoulder length. She drives a white Nissan Versa Note with Alabama tag “1A0YPYR.”

Those who have information about Fowler are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.