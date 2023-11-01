UPDATE: Birmingham Police Department confirmed that Servilla Lilly was located safe Wednesday.

Original: Birmingham police release critical missing person alert for 80-year-old woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department released a critical missing person alert for an 80-year-old woman Wednesday evening.

According to the BPD, Servilla Lilly was last seen walking in the 4100 block of Messer Airport Highway at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The BPD mentioned Lilly may be headed to the 1500 block of Pearson Avenue. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a black skull cap.

Anyone with information on Lilly’s whereabouts is urged to call the BPD at 205-328-9311.