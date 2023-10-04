BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department released a critical missing person report Wednesday for a 27-year-old woman.

According to BPD, Angelica Harris was last contacted Saturday and has not been seen or heard from since. She suffers from a medical condition that affects her behavior and judgment.

Harris was last seen wearing grey shorts, a black/gray bag and possibly a black jacket. She stands at 5-foot-2 and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone who has information about Harris’ whereabouts is urged to call 911, the BPD at 205-328-9311 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.