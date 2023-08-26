BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a missing 63-year-old man who was last seen Saturday.

According to the BPD, Michael Dwain Wilson was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 3000 block of 33rd Court North wearing grey joggers. He is 6-foot-1 and weighs 240 pounds.

Wilson recently sustained a head injury and sometimes suffers from memory lapses. He is known for taking walks. Anyone who sees Wilson or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at 205-254-2685.