BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a missing 48-year-old man who was reportedly last seen on July 11.

According to the BPD, Christopher Joseph Johnson was in the 7700 block of Fourth Avenue South on July 11. At that time, he was wearing a floral shirt and blue jeans. Johnson stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs 150 pounds.

The BPD stated it is believed people saw Johnson at Railroad Park in recent days. He suffers from a condition that affects his behavior and judgment.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.