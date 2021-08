BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are looking for a 37-year-old man last seen in the Wylam neighborhood.

Barry Lamont Atkins, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 145 pounds, was last seen on July 29 at Crawford Street and Erie Street wearing red pants; a red, black and white shirt and red, black and white Jordan shoes.

Atkins reportedly suffers from a mental condition that affects his behavior, and BPD is asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers here.