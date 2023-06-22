BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is looking for a teenage runaway who was reportedly last seen at 10 a.m. Thursday.

According to the BPD, Wendy Smith is a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in the 6800 block of 5th Avenue South wearing gray sweatpants, black hoodies and black Crocs. She is 5-foot-4, weighs 128 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Smith suffers from medical conditions that may impact her behavior and judgement.

Anyone who has information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the BPD Special Victims Unit at 205-297-8460.