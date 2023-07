BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old runaway boy.

According to the BPD, Davon Jamall Warren was last seen in the 1900 block of Aspen Run on Thursday. Warren is 5-foot-5 and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone who has information on Warren’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.