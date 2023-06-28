BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is requesting public assistance in finding a Birmingham man who was last seen over six weeks ago.

Darius Farris, 30, was last spotted on May 13 in the 400 block of 87th St. South, leaving the location on foot. He was last seen wearing blue polo pants and a top. He’s described as being 6’2″ and 210 pounds.

Farris is known to be around the South Points area and has gone missing from there in the past. He suffers from a mental illness.

Any information about Farris’ whereabouts should be reported to Det. Ayres in the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8445, or to CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.