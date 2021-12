BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has found a critically missing 10-year-old boy they said had last been seen Monday night.

According to BPD, Justin Allums, also known as “Doughboy,” was reported missing from his home in the 4800 block of Court S Ensley around 6:00 p.m.

Around 10:30 p.m., BPD told CBS 42 that the child had been located.