BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department issued an alert Saturday for a Critical Missing Person.

James Jones of Birmingham was last seen Saturday between 5 and 7 a.m. walking on foot wearing a t-shirt and jeans. According to police, he was walking in the 1300 block of 20th Street N.

Jones suffers from a mental condition than impacts his memory and judgment. BPD is asking anyone who has information on his whereabouts to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.