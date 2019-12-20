Birmingham PD searching for missing elderly man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man last seen in the 700 block of 46th Street North Thursday.
Leedell Morgan, 66, was seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black windbreaker. He is described as standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 156 pounds.
If you have any information on Morgan’s whereabouts, contact BPD at (205) 297-8413 or 205-328-9311.
LATEST POSTS
- Finally a home for Arkansas shelter dog after seven years
- Third suspect in Aniah Blanchard case expected in court
- Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home
- Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home, 1 arrested
- Infant found at Harris Co. home as authorities investigate missing Austin mom Heidi Broussard & baby