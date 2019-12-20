Birmingham PD searching for missing elderly man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man last seen in the 700 block of 46th Street North Thursday.

Leedell Morgan, 66, was seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black windbreaker. He is described as standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 156 pounds.

If you have any information on Morgan’s whereabouts, contact BPD at (205) 297-8413 or 205-328-9311.

