BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is searching for a man who has not been heard from for nearly three weeks.

42-year-old Ryan Elliot Chatmon was last seen on Friday, October 12. Chatmon’s family said they dropped him off at the Greyhound Bus Station at 1801 Morris Avenue to travel. The family said they have not heard from him since.

Chatmon is described as being 6’3” and weighing 185 pounds.

Anyone who sees Chatmon or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call BPD at 205-328-9311.