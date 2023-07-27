BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is enlisting the help of the public to find a missing woman.

Edythe Michelle Bryant was last seen Wednesday afternoon when she left her residence in the 2300 block of 12th Ave North around 2 p.m. She is described as five feet six inches tall, weighs 215 pounds and was last seen wearing a black dress.

Bryant is possibly in the early stages of dementia.

Anyone who believes they have seen Edythe is asked to call Bessemer Police Department dispatch at (205) 425-2411 or dial 911.