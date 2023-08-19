BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department announced Saturday it is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 20-year-old woman.

According to the BPD, Mariah Katlynn Johnson was reported missing with the BPD by her family. Her family told police she suffers from a condition affecting her decision making and needs to take medication. The BPD stated she might be in the West End area and was reportedly seen near Lomb Avenue in Birmingham recently.

Those who have information on Johnson’s whereabouts are asked to call the BPD dispatch at 205-425-2411 or its investigative division at 205-481-4366. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the BPD tipline at 205-428-3541.