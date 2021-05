WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help to find a man who went missing Friday.

Jaderrius Markell Cox, 20, was last seen walking away from a group home in the Townley area Friday. Law enforcement says that he lives with mental health issues and that the public should consider caution if approached by him.

If you have any information on Cox’s whereabouts, please contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 302-6464.