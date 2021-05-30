Authorities searching for missing Sylacauga elderly man

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing elderly man who was last seen Sunday at 2:20 p.m. in Sylacauga.

Harvey M. Vaughn, 92, was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt and black dress pants in the area of Old Sylacauga Highway. Authorities say he may be in a 2014 light blue Chevrolet Malibu with an Alabama tag of 9179AV4.

Vaughn is described as being 5-foot-6 and weighing 189 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He may have a condition that could impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Vaughn, please contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-1556 or call 911.