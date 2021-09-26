Missing Shelby County man with Alzheimer’s disease found

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — At 7:34 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office announced that Carlos Burgos has been located.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was requesting the public’s help to find an elderly man with a history of Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen in the North Shelby area on Sunday.

Carlos Heredia Burgos, 65, stands at 5-foot-6 and weighs 155 pounds. Police say he has a history of Alzheimer’s disease, so he may be unaware of his surroundings and unable to find his way home.

If you have any information on Burgos’s whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000 or by dialing 911. You may also contact Investigator Thornburg at dthornburg@shelbyso.com or 205-670-6255.