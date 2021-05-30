Authorities searching for missing Jefferson County man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has not been heard from since the early hours of Saturday morning.

William McNair Jr., 33, was last seen at the 800 block of Brandon Road in Bessemer. His vehicle was located in that area and authorities do not suspect foul play at this time.

McNair is 6-foot-1 and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of McNair, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.